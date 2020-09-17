DH Home Solutions Celebrating 5th Year in Business

An industry leader in buying houses in the Dallas Fort Worth area has reached a new milestone.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Association (SBA), more than 50 percent of businesses fail within the first five years of opening, but thanks to hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellent customer service, DH Home Solutions is celebrating its fifth year in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past five years,” said Doug Hentges, owner and spokesperson for DH Home Solutions said.

DH Home Solutions specializes in buying houses in Dallas Fort Worth fast for cash.

“We know that being able to sell a house fast isn’t always easy to do, and can often be very stressful,” Hentges said, before adding, “DH Home Solutions has turned this process into a simple way to sell your house fast.”

The process is simple and only takes four quick and easy steps.

• Step one: Submit your application.

• Step two: Receive and instant response.

• Step three: You receive a cash offer in less than an hour.

• Step four: Accept the offer.

Hentges went on to point out that it doesn’t matter what type of situation the customer is dealing with, DH Home Solutions has helped people in all situations, including but not limited to: Vacant Houses; Damaged Houses; Inheritance; Divorce; Foreclosure; Relocation; Needs Repairs; Fresh Start.

“All you have to do is leave us your information and property information, and we will be in touch with you almost instantly,” Hentges stressed. “We will do a quick evaluation of your home and give you a fair cash offer. If you accept the offer, we will take care of everything from start to finish, including all of the paperwork, covering all costs and let you pick a closing date of your choice.”

For more information, please visit dhhomesolutions.net/about-we-buy-houses and https://www.dhhomesolutions.net/blog/.

