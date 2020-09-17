BEST Robotics Announces New STEM Education Model - BEST Classroom
To Allow Anywhere Access for Remote and In-Person StudentsPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PITTSBURGH, September 14, 2020 – BEST Robotics, a tuition-free program that gets students interested in science and engineering as a future career by teaching them to build their own robots, announces changes to its programs to meet educational challenges during and post Covid-19.
As a national nonprofit delivering free STEM education to schools across the country, BEST Robotics has stayed focused throughout the impact of Covid-19 on making STEM education accessible anywhere, and everywhere. As part of this initiative, BEST is diversifying with an entirely new program starting with the 2020 Season entitled: Outbreak
In BEST Classroom, school teams across the country accommodate the location of the program to their needs and COVID mandated restrictions. This anywhere and everywhere approach allows for teams to conduct their STEM project-based-learning work in a diverse range of venues: a traditional school classroom, a local library, a YMCA or youth center, a student’s home, or even an open-air tennis court.
BEST program students will continue to engage and learn with mentors and industry leaders—an essential part of BEST Robotics program. In the BEST Classroom program, these will now take place through a video platform that is embedded within the program.
BEST Classroom is a program developed to be part of the BEST Robotics network of STEM Hubs, which are spread across the nation, often in partnership with leading universities and centers of higher education. BEST Hubs follow all local and national CDC guidelines.
Since its establishment, almost 30 years ago, BEST has sustained the vision of two forward-thinking and innovative engineers from Texas Instruments, Ted Mahler and Steve Marum. Thousands of students and volunteers help keep alive this spirit of innovation as BEST Robotics continues to create more engaging challenges and opportunities to learn STEM skills.
Together with its national partners, MathWorks, Texas Instruments, and Toyota USA Foundation, adding Classroom enables BEST to diversify its STEM education programs and continue educating our future leaders.
If you have questions about BEST, please contact Mr. Michael Steiner the Executive Director at Michael.Steiner@bestinc.org
Mike Bright, Ph, D. BRI Board President
Dr. Bright's day job is as Professor and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Grove City College.
About BEST Robotics
BEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. The BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and to engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.
Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 41 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 900 schools and 18,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.
Michael Steiner
BEST Robotics Inc
+1 412-499-4790
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
BEST Robotics Testimonial - Cornerstone Prep – Brandon McCall