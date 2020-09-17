Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pandemic impact: Artists thriving in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 17, 2020
The pandemic has affected multiple businesses related to cultural events and arts in Utah. Some local artists have seen their income plunge to zero due to cancelation of events, galleries being closed etc.

One company in Utah is making sure local artists thrive during this time while gaining international and national exposure by livestreaming art courses.

Curious Mondo in South Salt Lake livestream art related courses to artists all over the world.The company is run by a mother and daughter duo

With its informal and very interactive format it educates, entertains and keeps creators minds engaged in positive activities.
Every week a new course streams live to over 30 countries and it is free for anyone to watch.

At the same time provides substantial income to local artists providing these courses while boosting the local economy.


