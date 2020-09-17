Pandemic impact: Artists thriving in Salt Lake City
Surviving the pandemic with artSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:
Curious Mondo
Shahar Boyayan 8016807220
8013309010
http://www.curiousmondo.com
5759 South West Temple
South Salt Lake, 84115
Pandemic impact: Artists thriving in Salt Lake City
The pandemic has affected multiple businesses related to cultural events and arts in Utah. Some local artists have seen their income plunge to zero due to cancelation of events, galleries being closed etc.
One company in Utah is making sure local artists thrive during this time while gaining international and national exposure by livestreaming art courses.
Curious Mondo in South Salt Lake livestream art related courses to artists all over the world.The company is run by a mother and daughter duo
With its informal and very interactive format it educates, entertains and keeps creators minds engaged in positive activities.
Every week a new course streams live to over 30 countries and it is free for anyone to watch.
At the same time provides substantial income to local artists providing these courses while boosting the local economy.
Shahar Boyayan
Curious Mondo
+1 8016807220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter