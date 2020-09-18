Lauth Investigations Offers Lucrative Positions to Help Find Unrecovered Assets
Lauth Investigations International is dedicated to putting assets back in the hands of their rightful owners.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauth Investigations International is a full-service private investigation firm that has operated for over 25 years, with locations in Indianapolis, IN, Tampa, FL, and Boulder, CO. In 2011, founders, Thomas and Rain Lauth, launched the Return Assets Division. With extensive resources and a highly-skilled team of Claim Researchers, the Return Assets Division focuses exclusively on returning assets that rightfully belong to owners and heirs.
There are many types of unrecovered assets that a licensed private investigation firm can find. It is not uncommon for assets of a deceased person to go unnoticed and the heir never notified. In addition, other common forms of “unrecovered assets” include savings or checking accounts, payroll checks or uncashed dividends, refunds, traveler’s checks, trust distributions, money orders, and gift certificates (in some states) that have not been redeemed, insurance payments or refunds, life insurance policies, annuities, certificates of deposit, customer overpayments, utility security deposits, mineral royalty payments, and contents of safe deposit boxes.
Lauth Investigations hires approximately 150 skilled professional Claim Researchers a year and is looking to hire people from backgrounds such as stockbrokers, insurance agents, and even former CEOs. Management is looking for individuals that can handle high call volume, and those who enjoy interaction with clientele, along with exciting genealogy research, skip tracing, and more.
