NARENCO Establishing Operations in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – NARENCO, a leading renewable energy independent power producer, today announced plans to establish operations in Florence County. The company is investing $20 million into the project.

Founded in 2009, NARENCO is one of the largest solar developers in North America. The company is focused on the development, engineering, procurement, construction and operation of utility scale and commercial solar installations.

Located along Sardis Highway in Timmonsville, NARENCO’s new operations will produce up to 16 megawatts of alternating current (AC) of renewable solar energy. One megawatt AC of solar energy is enough to provide clean energy to approximately 200 South Carolina homes.

The first phase of projects is expected to be operational by 2021. For more information on NARENCO, visit www.narenco.com.

Quotes

"It has been an honor to partner with Florence County on these projects. We are thrilled at the opportunity to invest in the Florence community and to provide clean power to our neighbors. We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition." -NARENCO President of Development Jesse Montgomery

“South Carolina’s renewable energy sector continues to grow, and we’re excited about today’s announcement of NARENCO’s new $20 million project in Florence County. This is a huge win for Florence community and the state of South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Investments like this one continue to grow South Carolina’s reputation as a top business destination for industries of all types. We celebrate NARENCO’s decision to invest in Florence County and look forward to their continued success.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Sunny South Carolina is naturally suited for the solar energy industry, and we are happy to take part in sustainable renewable energy initiatives. The future is bright for South Carolina.” -S.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh K. Leatherman

“We are always excited when we land projects, but we are especially excited when those projects involve more rural areas of Florence County. In this case, most of NARENCO’s solar farm development will take place in the Timmonsville/Sardis area. NARENCO’s presence in Florence County will have a positive impact on the community.” -Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.

“Florence County Economic Development Partnership always keeps the future of the county in mind and strives to pave the way for success. Renewable solar energy is part of that future, and we are proud to welcome NARENCO, a national renewable energy corporation, to help us get there.” -Florence County Economic Development Partnership Chairman Joe W. “Rocky” Pearce