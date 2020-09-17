COVID-19 Daily Update 9-17-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 17, 2020, there have been 497,962 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,430 total cases and 294 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, and an 80-year old male from Roane County. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue to protect each other by wearing a mask, washing hands, and staying socially distant,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (922), Boone (190), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (690), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (501), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (118), Hampshire (99), Hancock (139), Hardy (76), Harrison (326), Jackson (239), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,154), Lewis (38), Lincoln (148), Logan (558), Marion (250), Marshall (148), Mason (130), McDowell (80), Mercer (392), Mineral (157), Mingo (332), Monongalia (1,791), Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (77), Ohio (343), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (59), Preston (145), Putnam (460), Raleigh (449), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (32), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (328), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (9), Wood (345), Wyoming (88).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Monroe and Tucker counties in this report.