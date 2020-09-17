Südwolle Group releases the “Yarn World Tour” an innovative digital collection, developed by Tremend

Tremend — the most dynamic Romanian company in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA top — developed a “world tour of yarn” for Südwolle Group.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, ROMANIA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tremend — the most dynamic Romanian company in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA top — developed a “world tour of yarn” for Südwolle Group — a worsted spinner of wool and wool blends. The platform supports Südwolle Group’s business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Südwolle Group is recognized as one the world’s largest spinner of pure wool and wool blend worsted yarns for weaving, circular and flat knitting. The majority of the wool garments in the world contain one of the Südwolle Group yarns. The group is present in 13 countries, on 5 continents, and sells 40% of its production in Europe.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing physical events and trade shows to close their physical doors, the "Yarn World Tour" digital fair supports companies from various industries in easily accessing Südwolle Group’s latest wool collections during these times when traveling to suppliers’ location is nearly impossible.

Created to offer an emotional experience, this online fair takes industry professionals from all over the world on a unique digital ride "around the globe". Clients can discover the latest trends in the textile industry, as well as Südwolle Group’s flat knitting collection including a sample order function.

“No physical fair – challenge accepted. Tremend made us successful by tackling our needs. Without their engagement, we would not have been able to launch our digital collection in time”, Caroline Pohl, Digital Business Development Manager, Südwolle Group, says.

Tremend delivered their idea of the "Yarn World Tour” in record time, thus assisting Südwolle Group in rapidly shifting from participating in physical industry fairs to running virtual events, and navigating today's emergent challenges. The software engineering team's experience was pivotal in developing a state-of-the-art digital fair experience, with a custom-made 3D Earth Globe showcasing Südwolle Group's new wool collections and a straightforward sample ordering function. Tremend is Südwolle Group’s agile digital transformation partner since 2018, helping the business sustain its competitive edge by embracing digital innovation.

“Today's everchanging and unpredictable environment is challenging businesses, regarding the industry. But it's also acting as a catalyst for digitalization, enabling companies to move beyond their traditional approach. Südwolle Group's "Yarn World Tour" tells the success story of how to respond innovatively and build up digital capabilities. We're glad we contributed to their agile digital transformation journey and helped them find new ways to engage with their customers during these unprecedented times”, Florin Ionescu, Presales Technical Architect, Tremend, declares.

About Tremend

Tremend has 15 years of experience in offering complex software engineering and consultancy services, implementing over 700 large projects for top companies in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The company uses the most advanced technologies of the moment, from AI and Machine Learning to IoT and Microservices. Tremend was included two times, successively, in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, was featured for the third time among the fastest-growing companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA, and four times successively in FT1000 - Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Tremend has offices in Romania, in Bucharest & Brasov, in Atlanta, USA, in Brussels, Belgium, and London, UK.

About Südwolle Group

Südwolle Group is a global producer of worsted yarn in pure wool and wool blends for weaving, circular, flat knitting and technical applications. The company’s collections Südwolle, Biella Yarn, Yarn in Motion, Richter, HF, Stöhr and Soey are focused on different segments of the global textile market. Located in the Nuremberg metropolitan area of Germany, Südwolle Group employs more than 3000 people globally with production facilities in Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, China and Vietnam. Sustainable excellence in all its dimensions is a philosophy that drives the organization’s operations, planning and investment actions. www.suedwollegroup.com

