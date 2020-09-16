Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cable barrier replacement project brings overnight lane closures to SR 410 in Sumner

SUMNER – Travelers who use State Route 410 between East Main Avenue/Traffic Avenue and 166th Avenue East in Sumner will encounter overnight single-lane closures for cable barrier work.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are upgrading the high-tension cable barrier system that runs for 3 miles along SR 410.

Crews will begin work on Monday, Sept. 21. Overnight travelers will see single-lane closures during the following hours:

Eastbound SR 410

  • Eastbound SR 410 will be reduced to a single lane weeknights Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each following day.

Westbound SR 410

  • Westbound SR 410 will be reduced to a single lane weeknights Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

The project, expected to finish in October, is not related to recent activity on SR 410 and the Sumner Grade Fire.

During the overnight lane closures, drivers are encouraged to watch their speed and give crews the room they need to finish the work.

Additional information for construction projects and planned maintenance on state highways in Pierce County is listed at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

Cable barrier replacement project brings overnight lane closures to SR 410 in Sumner

