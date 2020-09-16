Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Leaving After Colliding and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 3300 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Leaving After Colliding and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in the 3300 Block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:55 pm, a delivery driver left his vehicle running unattended at the listed location. The suspect entered the vehicle and began to flee. As the suspect fled the scene, he lost control of the vehicle and struck the delivery driver, an adult female and two juveniles. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. All of the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video link:https://youtu.be/0FKnZ3L7mFk

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.