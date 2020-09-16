Bright Apps Awarded Top Ten in Bay Area by Expertise.com

Bright Apps has spent decades building a reputation of being the best at what we do. From our work in innovation, expertise in cutting edge technologies to mobile and website development.” — Greg McGregor, CEO Bright Apps LLC

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Apps LLC is proud to have been identified and published on Expertise.com as top Mobile App Developers in the Bay area. In addition to being recognized for Custom Software and Website Development.

Bright Apps is known for their expertise in cutting edge technologies. With experience with everything from Mobile App development to WebSite design their core expertise is AI Cloud Solutions and Quantum Security Solutions.

“Bright Apps has spent decades building a reputation of being the best at what we do. From our work in innovation, expertise in cutting edge technologies to mobile and website development.” – Greg McGregor, CEO Bright Apps LLC

About Expertise.com

Finding the right highly-skilled professional service takes significant time and effort, including in-depth research, detailed comparisons, and deciphering which online reviews are reliable and authentic. Expertise features only objectively quantified and qualified professional services hand-picked by our selection process. We do the research to understand what’s important when searching for experienced professional services — whether dentists, attorneys, or roofers — so our readers trust that when we say a company is one of the best, it is.

Our proprietary research and selection process identifies the top service professional services in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month we help over 10M customers find the best qualified service professional for their needs. To date, we’ve analyzed over 10M companies and have generated $200M in revenue for the local businesses we feature on our site. Expertise.com



About Bright Apps LLC

Bright Apps LLC specializes in custom software solutions, website and mobile app development, Quantum Technology Solutions, AI, Blockchain and end-to-end software solutions. With decades of experience in creating innovative technology. With a group of highly skilled engineers we can work in any discipline you can imagine as well as providing graphic, IT consulting and biz-dev services. Experts in AWS; Azure; Google Cloud Platform; AI, Blockchain and Quantum Entropy Security Solutions.

For more information, visit Bright Apps LLC www.brightappsllc.com