Overnight Lane Closures Sept. 17 on Eastbound I-80 Near Downtown Reno for Roadway Sign Work

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight lane closures will take place on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Reno spaghetti bowl Thursday, Sept. 17 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine maintenance and repairs of an overhead digital message sign. Conduit will be replaced in the overhead electronic sign.

Three lanes of eastbound I-80 will be closed between the spaghetti bowl and Rock Boulevard in Sparks from 8p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 to 5a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. At least one interstate lane will remain available at all times. Westbound I-80 lanes will remain open.

Speeds through the work zone will be reduced. Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time in the area and to always drive safely through road work zones.

The road work schedule is subject to change.