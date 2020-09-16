Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,950 in the last 365 days.

Overnight Lane Closures Sept. 17 on Eastbound I-80 Near Downtown Reno for Roadway Sign Work

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight lane closures will take place on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Reno spaghetti bowl Thursday, Sept. 17 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine maintenance and repairs of an overhead digital message sign. Conduit will be replaced in the overhead electronic sign.

Three lanes of eastbound I-80 will be closed between the spaghetti bowl and Rock Boulevard in Sparks from 8p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 to 5a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. At least one interstate lane will remain available at all times. Westbound I-80 lanes will remain open.

Speeds through the work zone will be reduced. Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time in the area and to always drive safely through road work zones. 

The road work schedule is subject to change.

You just read:

Overnight Lane Closures Sept. 17 on Eastbound I-80 Near Downtown Reno for Roadway Sign Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.