TCEQ commends Gov. Abbott for asking Dept. of State to support enforcing water treaty with Mexico

TCEQ commends Gov. Greg Abbott for urging Sec. of State Michael Pompeo to ensure enforcement of Mexico’s international water treaty obligations.

“We would like to thank Gov. Abbott for his support and quick response in bringing this very important issue for Texans along the Rio Grande to the U.S. Secretary of State’s attention,” said TCEQ Commissioner Emily Lindley. “Texans in the Rio Grande Valley rely on the water that is guaranteed in this treaty to grow crops, provide food, operate municipalities, and to guarantee businesses can continue operations.”

Yesterday, Gov. Abbott wrote to Sec. of State Pompeo, imploring to hold Mexico to its treaty obligations under Article 4 of the Utilization of Waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande (Treaty), signed Feb. 3, 1944. According to the treaty, Mexico is obligated to deliver to the U.S. 1.75 million acre-feet (AF) of water over a five-year cycle, at an average of 350,000 AF annually.

Mexico ended in a significant deficit in its delivery, and with only six weeks remaining in the current five-year cycle, Mexico is almost a year’s worth of water behind in its obligated delivery.

Texas farmers rely on this water to irrigate crops. The water is also vital in supplying water to municipalities and conducting industrial operations along the Rio Grande.

For more information on this issue, please visit TCEQ's 1944 Treaty Water webpage.