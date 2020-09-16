Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDDOT to hold vehicle auction online next week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will hold a State Fleet Vehicle Auction by livestreaming it online September 23.

Vehicle bidding will be available online only. Customers will be able to bid from anywhere using a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

“Safety remains a top priority at the NDDOT,” said Mike Gerhart, State Fleet Division Director. “The switch to a virtual auction format is new for North Dakota but will provide a great opportunity for the public to participate while maintaining social distancing guidelines.”

Customers can get information and a listing of vehicles available for purchase through the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov or the auction website at orrauctioneers.com for photos. In person viewings are also available from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday the week of the sale.

In order to bid online, customers must pre-register through the auction site prior to the start of the event. Customers are also able to pre-bid if they are unable to attend online.

Vehicles up for auction have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans, pick-up trucks and even snowplow trucks.

This auction is the first of four scheduled to take place this fall. For more information on dates and locations visit the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.

