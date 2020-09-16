How to Choose the Right Microscope Table

Formaspace manufactures all our laboratory furniture at our Austin, Texas factory headquarters. Shown above is an example of our entry-level Basix™ microscope table, which features a microscope cut out, supported by a light gray powder-coated steel frame, as well as lower half-depth shelving and anti-vibration feet.

As the market for laboratory microscopy continues to grow, take a look at these factors you should consider when selecting your next microscope table.

The key to proper ergonomics is to ensure that the operator’s back is straight, and the knees are bent at an angle of 90°, and the operator’s feet can touch the floor. ” — Formaspace