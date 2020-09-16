Deadline for fish photo/art contest is Oct. 16

Education
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
There is still a month left to create your best art and send your best photo to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks annual fishing regulation photo and kids’ art contest. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2021 fishing regulation booklets.
Photo contest:
- Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.
- Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.
- FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.
- Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.
- Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.
- Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.
Art contest
- Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.
Please send in your best photo and drawing today! Email to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov. Deadline is Oct. 16.
Winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors t-shirt.