Deadline for fish photo/art contest is Oct. 16

Education

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

There is still a month left to create your best art and send your best photo to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks annual fishing regulation photo and kids’ art contest. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2021 fishing regulation booklets.

Photo contest:

  • Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.
  • Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.
  • FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.
  • Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.
  • Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.
  • Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.

Art contest

  • Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.

Please send in your best photo and drawing today! Email to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov. Deadline is Oct. 16.

Winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors t-shirt.

