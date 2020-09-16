Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the September 15-16 FOMC meeting
September 16, 2020
Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the September 15-16 FOMC meeting
For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The attached table and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants for the September 15-16 meeting.
The table will be incorporated into a summary of economic projections released with the minutes of the September 15-16 meeting. Summaries of economic projections are released quarterly.
Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.