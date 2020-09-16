SOUTH DAKOTA AWARDED $22 MILLION GRANT

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

PIERRE, S.D. – Secretary Darin Bergquist announced that the South Dakota Department of Transportation has been awarded a $22 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant to reconstruct and widen shoulders on the S.D. Highway 46 segment from U.S. Highway 81 to west of Interstate 29.

“This project improves safety, enhances economic opportunity, and partners with many local entities to serve the transportation needs of the region,” said Secretary Bergquist. “The local constituents have been patient as we have worked with them to advance this project. Receiving federal assistance on this segment will greatly enhance our efforts in updating our entire transportations system to provide better lives through better transportation.”

This grant will cover nearly half the $55 million cost of this important safety project that reconstructs a 30-mile rural road segment connecting Yankton, Clay and southern Turner County to I-29 and Sioux Falls. It also connects several towns in the region, the city of Vermillion, and the city of Yankton. The proposed enhancements for the segment have been in the works for many years and is very much needed as voiced by numerous local citizens, including strong support from the Irene-Wakonda School District.

The grant was a culmination of effort by numerous entities and the support of Governor Noem, Senator Rounds, Senator Thune, and Representative Johnson was critical in obtaining the award from USDOT.

Work on this project started in April 2020 and is being done in four phases with anticipated completion in 2023.

- 30 -