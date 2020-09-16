Encore Capital Management Announces New Project

New Condo Hotel located at the #1 vacation destination in the world. Waitlist now forming.

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Capital Management recently announced the launch of a new Condo-Hotel project at its Sunset Walk Resort in Orlando. The mixed use, master planned resort community, which is adjacent to Margaritaville Resort Orlando and located minutes from the Walt Disney World main gate, opened in 2018. The Condo Hotel is temporarily named The Residences at Sunset Walk. An affiliation with a major hotel brand and a permanent name is expected to be rolled out sometime in October. Encore executive Neil Eisner commented “Being located at the heartbeat of the #1 vacation destination in the world has allowed us to tap into pent up demand for a diversified array of real estate product at Sunset Walk. The demand and response to our Condo Hotel offering has been especially strong.”

Condo Hotel is Offering Studio, One- and Two-Bedroom Condos from 484 square feet to 1,204 square feet are starting at $229,000 during the pre-construction launch event. “It’s really something to behold,” said Joel Lazar, Executive Director of Sales, “As soon as you roll into this resort, you are transported to a stress free, always fun and beautifully landscaped retreat.” The developer is currently building a Priority Waitlist at CondoHotelpwl.com. Those on the waitlist will be given first access to the Priority Reservation System about a week prior to the general public. Since the reservations will be issued sequentially, the first to secure their reservations will be at or near the front of line to select their condo and enjoy the earlier lower pricing. All reservation holders will then make their selection, in person or virtually, based on their reservation number on November 22, 2020.

Encore Portfolio

Encore Capital Management and its principals are known for developing and building high profile Florida projects like Independence, Miami Worldcenter, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, Encore Club at Reunion, Bear’s Den at Reunion, Island H2O Live waterpark and Mirada in addition to projects in Texas, Arizona and California. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

