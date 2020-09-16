Westminster/ Larceny From a Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B104065

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME:2100Hours on 08/30/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION:1136 Guilford Center Rd, Guilford

VIOLATION: Larceny From a Motor Vehicle

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/31/2020, the Vermont State Police - Westminster, was advised that a

vehicle had been broken into at 2100 hours, at 1136 Guilford Center Road, in the

Town of Guilford(Windham County). At approximately 2300 hours the victims

vehicle was broken into. The item stolen was the victims credit card, which was

used at Gulf gas station, Circle K, and Market 32, all located on Canal

Street,Brattleboro. The approximate amount stolen was $600.

Attached is a photo of the individual or individuals who were caught on security

footage using the card. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked

to call Trooper Connor Spurr at the Westminster State Police Barracks,

802-722-4600

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Connor Spurr

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)