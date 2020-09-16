Westminster/ Larceny From a Motor Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B104065
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME:2100Hours on 08/30/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION:1136 Guilford Center Rd, Guilford
VIOLATION: Larceny From a Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/31/2020, the Vermont State Police - Westminster, was advised that a
vehicle had been broken into at 2100 hours, at 1136 Guilford Center Road, in the
Town of Guilford(Windham County). At approximately 2300 hours the victims
vehicle was broken into. The item stolen was the victims credit card, which was
used at Gulf gas station, Circle K, and Market 32, all located on Canal
Street,Brattleboro. The approximate amount stolen was $600.
Attached is a photo of the individual or individuals who were caught on security
footage using the card. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked
to call Trooper Connor Spurr at the Westminster State Police Barracks,
802-722-4600
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
