TxDOT to Host Virtual Public Meeting for I-35 at SH 29 Project

GEORGETOWN — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing an innovative intersection for the I-35 at SH 29 interchange in Georgetown. TXDOT is seeking public input on the proposal, and will host a virtual public meeting beginning Thursday, Sept. 17 to present the proposed improvements. The virtual meeting will feature a pre-recorded video presentation, project maps, renderings and other information. The public is invited to review the materials and comment on the proposed project.

The purpose of the I-35 at SH 29 project is to improve safety and mobility. Proposed improvements include a single-point urban interchange (SPUI), SH 29 intersection bypass lanes, new entrance and exit ramps, extended entrance and exit lanes, and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian paths.

A SPUI is an intersection design that addresses congestion by allowing a large volume of vehicles to travel through the intersection safely and efficiently. The SPUI allows opposing left turns to proceed simultaneously, letting more vehicles clear the intersection in one traffic signal cycle.

The I-35 at SH 29 virtual public meeting will be available on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 through Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 by visiting Mobility35openhouse.com. The public may submit comments on the recommended improvements using any of the following methods:

Comments must be received by Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 to be included in the official record for this public meeting.