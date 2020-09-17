Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
KDG’s Higher Ed Web Design Team Awarded Outstanding Website by 2020 WebAwards

logo for higher ed web design team

KDG offers higher ed web design and UI/UX design services.

The UI/UX design team at KDG was recognized for its 2019 redesign of the Mount Aloysius College website.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UI/UX design team at KDG in Allentown has been awarded a 2020 WebAward for Outstanding Website. The higher ed web designers were recognized for their 2019 redesign of Mount Aloysius College’s website.

With hundreds of pages to overhaul, the redesign was no easy task. Working with MAC’s marketing and communications department, KDG built a fresh, accessible, and optimized website perfect for the Gen Z students making their way to campus.

The new site was highly interactive, featuring a virtual campus tour, a “Find Your Admissions Counselor” feature, and audience portals for parents, students, and alumni. Other elements included an online application, campus calendar, alumni donor page, and student spotlight. The site was optimized for search and ADA compliance.

“The most fun part of building the site was getting to know it’s users,” explains Claudia Miller, project manager. “We visited the college, talked to faculty and students, and performed thorough usability testing throughout the design process.”

This is the fifth WebAward won by the UI/UX design team. To learn more about KDG’s higher ed web design services and their work with Mount Aloysius College, view their case study at https://kyledavidgroup.com/case-studies/mac/. To contact KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

