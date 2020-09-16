Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TUNNEL INSPECTIONS TO TAKE PLACE IN OCTOBER

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179 

 

CUSTER, S.D. – The Department of Transportation will be doing bi-annual tunnel inspections the week of Oct. 5, 2020. This will result in traffic delays and or closure of Highway 87 Needles Highway and Highway 16A Iron Mountain Road.  

The schedule of inspection will be as follows: 

  • Monday, Oct. 5, will include inspection of Iron Creek Tunnel and Needles Eye Tunnel on Needles Highway. Highway 87 Needles Highway, Closed .
  • Tuesday, Oct. 6, will include inspection of Hood Tunnel on Needles Highway and Scovel Johnson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road. Highway 87 Needles Highway, Minor delays with flagging. Highway 16A Iron Mountain Road, Minor delays with flagging. 
  • Wednesday, Oct. 7, will include inspection of C.C. Gideon Tunnel and Doane Robinson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road. Highway 16A Iron Mountain Road, Closed .
  • Thursday, Oct. 8, will include inspection of the Miner’s Gateway Tunnel in Keystone. Highway 16A Keystone, Traffic diversion, no delay. 
  • Friday, Oct 9, optional, to allow for weather or other delays. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

 

- 30 -

