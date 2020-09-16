GREEN GORILLA RECEIVES USDA ORGANIC CERTIFICATION FOR FARM-TO-SHELF GORILLA FARMCO HEMP OPERATIONS ON 1474-ACRE FARM
MALIBU, CA, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MALIBU, CA, September.16, 2020 – Green Gorilla™, the industry leader of certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products has established itself as the leader in the farm-to-shelf hemp and CBD industry with its own 1474 acre farm in Arizona and a suite of over 25 true farm-to-shelf USDA certified organic products – the most of any CBD brand on the market. Gorilla FarmCo, owns and operates 1,474 acres of farmland and has successfully achieved USDA organic certification for its farm through a third-party organic certifying body, Oregon Tilth. Gorilla FarmCo can add the highly sought-after organic certification to its established credentials such as a conditional use permit, nursery license and hemp growing license in the state of Arizona.
The rigorous process to achieve organic certification included an on-site inspection and review of farm activities and inputs to ensure compliance. Gorilla FarmCo’s farm activities are overseen by Av Singh, PhD who is a leading authority on organic agriculture and has consulted various farms around the world for sustainable and organic practices. With help of Dr. Singh, Gorilla FarmCo has sustainably irrigated its land and established regenerative soil practices through the use of organic cover crops while using and conserving pure water sourced directly from aquifers on its land. Since developing the farm and focusing on preserving biodiversity and organic growing methods, the farm has seen an abundance of native wildlife, crucial to the region.
The successful grow at Gorilla FarmCo, consisting of many certified organic CBD and CBG hemp varieties, proved the company’s farming practices are in compliance with state and county regulations on hemp farming. Gorilla FarmCo also features hoop houses that have been constructed for the purposes of cultivating genetics, providing year-round growing opportunities and drying hemp biomass with use of heat and indoor lights powered by solar energy.
“Developing our own farm and planning to support the increased sales and manufacturing of our CBD products was a growing process both literally and figuratively,” said Sir Steven Saxton, CEO and founder of Green Gorilla. “We have been able to prove ourselves through successful test crops and by ensuring every step we take is done with USDA organic standards in mind. Farming organically and sustainably not only makes our farm grown organic hemp a premium, but it also helps our company be environmentally friendly”.
About Green Gorilla™:
Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company’s organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 5,000 retailers across the U.S. and are also available online. Global expansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The company’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo owns and operates 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton were the first entrepreneurs to launch a USDA certified organic CBD brand.
Green Gorilla:https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
Gorilla FarmCo: https://gorillafarmco.com.
# # #
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.
Dara Toulch
The rigorous process to achieve organic certification included an on-site inspection and review of farm activities and inputs to ensure compliance. Gorilla FarmCo’s farm activities are overseen by Av Singh, PhD who is a leading authority on organic agriculture and has consulted various farms around the world for sustainable and organic practices. With help of Dr. Singh, Gorilla FarmCo has sustainably irrigated its land and established regenerative soil practices through the use of organic cover crops while using and conserving pure water sourced directly from aquifers on its land. Since developing the farm and focusing on preserving biodiversity and organic growing methods, the farm has seen an abundance of native wildlife, crucial to the region.
The successful grow at Gorilla FarmCo, consisting of many certified organic CBD and CBG hemp varieties, proved the company’s farming practices are in compliance with state and county regulations on hemp farming. Gorilla FarmCo also features hoop houses that have been constructed for the purposes of cultivating genetics, providing year-round growing opportunities and drying hemp biomass with use of heat and indoor lights powered by solar energy.
“Developing our own farm and planning to support the increased sales and manufacturing of our CBD products was a growing process both literally and figuratively,” said Sir Steven Saxton, CEO and founder of Green Gorilla. “We have been able to prove ourselves through successful test crops and by ensuring every step we take is done with USDA organic standards in mind. Farming organically and sustainably not only makes our farm grown organic hemp a premium, but it also helps our company be environmentally friendly”.
About Green Gorilla™:
Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company’s organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 5,000 retailers across the U.S. and are also available online. Global expansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The company’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo owns and operates 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton were the first entrepreneurs to launch a USDA certified organic CBD brand.
Green Gorilla:https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
Gorilla FarmCo: https://gorillafarmco.com.
# # #
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.
Dara Toulch
Ballantines PR
+1 3104543080
email us here