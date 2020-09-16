COVID-19 Daily Update 9-16-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 16, 2020, there have been 493,568 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,196 total cases and 290 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old female from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Mason County, and an 84-year old female from Logan County. “ Today’s reporting of ten West Virginians is a painful reminder of the continuing threat of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathy to the families impacted by these deaths.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (39), Berkeley (911), Boone (185), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (677), Calhoun (22), Clay (32), Doddridge (17), Fayette (492), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (116), Hampshire (97), Hancock (139), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (235), Jefferson (410), Kanawha (2,083), Lewis (38), Lincoln (145), Logan (555), Marion (246), Marshall (145), Mason (129), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (154), Mingo (324), Monongalia (1,768), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (75), Ohio (340), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (441), Raleigh (449), Randolph (231), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (31), Taylor (115), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (325), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (342), Wyoming (83).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Morgan County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.