New Recipes to Cure Home Cooking Fatigue
Recipes are quick, delicious and safe, just in time for National Food Safety Education MonthARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just when you’ve run out of ideas for easy and tasty meals at home, the non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) has released new safe recipes and the online safe recipes activity for middle school kids learning at home.
The new Safe Recipe Cookbook features 10 recipes unlike those usually found online. These recipes include food safety prompts — and have been tested for deliciousness and for preparation times of 30 minutes or less.
“COVID-19 has us cooking more at home and also more aware of the importance of hand hygiene to our health,” said Shelley Feist, PFSE executive director. “The Partnership for Food Safety Education is proud to provide weeks’ worth of easy recipes that support your family’s overall good health because they include food safety prompts that, when followed, will reduce your risk of foodborne illness.”
The Safe Recipe Cookbook includes 30-minute meals that were entered in a summer contest by health and food safety communicators, food bloggers, and kids who care about food safety. All recipes entered in the contest were built using the Safe Recipe Style Guide.
Other just-released home food safety items available through The Story of Your Dinner include a short video for parents “Your Baby & Food Safety” — available in English and Spanish — activity sheets for kids, and many other resources to help ensure food safety in your kitchen now and throughout the holiday season.
To help home cooks keep their families healthy this fall, PFSE offers important food safety reminders:
1. Recent research from the USDA shows 97 percent of people fail to properly wash their hands when preparing a meal. This means with soap and water! Before cooking and after handling raw ingredients (such as meat, poultry, eggs and flour), wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
2. Rinsing raw poultry (or any raw meat) is not a safety step! Rinsing your chicken or turkey can spread harmful bacteria around your sink, countertops and onto your hands.
3. Always use a food thermometer to ensure meat, poultry and other foods have reached a safe internal temperature. Print this temperature chart to keep handy in your kitchen. (https://www.fightbac.org/download/424/core-four/16220/safe-minimum-internal-temperatures-chart-1.pdf)
Here are all of the fun food safety and meal preparation resources (in English and Spanish) from StoryOfYourDinner.org:
• Live action video "Your Baby & Food Safety"
• Safe Recipe Cookbook with contest-winning recipes
• Animated video to “Keep a Clean Scene” at home when preparing meals (https://youtu.be/KIV-G3gGmFo)
• Animated video on the food safety chain of prevention (https://youtu.be/X39gve435Zc)
• Shareable recipe videos and printable recipe cards (https://www.fightbac.org/safe-recipes-the-story-of-your-dinner/)
• Infographic on risks of raw batter/dough and baking food safety (https://www.fightbac.org/download/428/story-of-your-dinner/16490/2020-soyd-baking-infographic-english.pdf)
• Safe Recipe Activity for Middle School Students (https://www.fightbac.org/safe-recipe-activity/)
• Activity sheets and coloring placemats for kids (https://www.fightbac.org/story-of-your-dinner-activity-sheets/ and https://www.fightbac.org/food-safety-education/the-story-of-your-dinner/kid-friendly-placemats/)
The Story of Your Dinner and the 30-Minute Meals Safe Recipe Contest are supported by Cargill, Costco Wholesale, and the FMI Foundation. For more campaign information and resources, visit StoryOfYourDinner.org.
The Partnership for Food Safety Education brings safe recipe preparation straight into your home on a live event "Ready, Set, Cook It Safe!" on September 24, 2020. Register online at https://www.fightbac.org/events/.
About the Partnership for Food Safety Education
The non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education is the creator and steward of the Fight BAC!® national food safety education campaign and the national leader in disseminating information around the linkage of food safety consumer education with positive health outcomes. Food safety and health educators, and consumers, can download free food safety education information from the Partnership’s website at www.fightbac.org.
About Cargill
Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, the company helps people thrive by applying its insights and 152 years of experience. Cargill has 149,000 employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where they live and work. For more information, visit Cargill.com.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco currently operates 736 warehouses, including 511 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 97 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 25 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, eight in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland and one in France. Costco also operates electronic commerce web sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan. Find more information at Costco.com.
About FMI Foundation
Established in 1996, the FMI Foundation seeks to ensure continued quality and efficiency in the food retailing system and is operated for charitable, educational and scientific purposes. To help support the role of food retailing, the FMI Foundation focuses on research, education and resources in the area of health and well-being, which includes food safety, nutrition and social responsibility considerations. To learn more, please visit fmi.org/foundation.
