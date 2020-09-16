Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition Files First Landmark Federal Litigation to Defend Columbus Statues

Christopher Columbus - The Great Explorer

IAOVC Sues to Defend Italian American Civil Rights and the Importance of Columbus to Italian Americans and America

Support the iaovc.org

IAOVC Goes to Federal Court to Defend Italian American Civil Rights

Italian American One Voice Coalition - iaovc.org - goes to federal court to defend civil rights of Italian Americans

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), a nationwide coalition of anti-bias activists, has filed suit in Federal US District Court against The Township of West Orange, NJ, seeking an injunction to have the Christopher Columbus statue returned to its original location.

The IAOVC has been working with numerous groups and individuals across the country opposing the destruction or removal of Columbus statues and monuments. Rallies, petitions, email and phone campaigns have been launched opposing the recent widespread attacks on Columbus statues and monuments. In some cases, these were effective in protecting Columbus statues and monuments. In others, such as West Orange, such campaigns were ignored by local officials, and statues were removed.

“We tried everything we could to stop local officials from removing the Columbus statues, stated Dr. Manny Alfano, President and Founder of IAOVC. “When they turned a deaf ear to our pleas, we were forced to defend our heritage by going to federal court.”

In the wake of civil unrest over the last several months, in addition to other historical figures, Columbus statues and monuments have been vandalized, beheaded, toppled or destroyed. These criminal acts were justified by the perpetrators based on the popular narrative claiming that Columbus was responsible for a wide array of atrocities. Such claims have been disputed and debunked by reputable sources and accurate historical context.

“Columbus is an iconic and significant symbol to Italian Americans, and actually, all Americans,” stated Andre DiMino, IAOVC Executive Board Member. “He changed world history by uniting the continents. And, Columbus statues were dedicated as an apology and atonement for the brutal denigration and discrimination endured by Italian Americans in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Attacking Columbus is an attack on Italian Americans.”

“This suit against West Orange serves as a warning to elected officials in every town, city and state that we will not stand by as they consider removing an important symbol of our heritage,” concluded Alfano.

IAOVC’s sole focus and objective is to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization with this exclusive mandate. IAOVC’s stated mission is to “…secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of intellect, wisdom and due process of law will be brought to bear on all inequities.”

IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to over 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by IAOVC founder and President, Dr. Manny Alfano, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation as well as activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, social media, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Alfano Digest also contains interesting and informative Italian American educational, cultural and heritage news and information.

Help support The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition and its efforts at defending Italian American heritage by making a tax-deductible donation at iaovc.org.

Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
+1 201-739-6000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition Files First Landmark Federal Litigation to Defend Columbus Statues

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
+1 201-739-6000
Company/Organization
Italian Amrican ONE VOICE Coalition
97 Irving Terrace
Bloomfield, New Jersey, 07003
United States
+1 844-862-8623
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition’s stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. ONE VOICE’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. ONE VOICE is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.

More From This Author
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition Files First Landmark Federal Litigation to Defend Columbus Statues
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition Successfully Defeats Proposal to Eliminate Federal Columbus Day Holiday
ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION DEBUTS LATEST EDITION OF “The ONE VOICE Minute” FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY
View All Stories From This Author