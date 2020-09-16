New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Pursuit / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE PURSUIT/REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 20B502391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020, 2343 Hours

STREET: U.S. Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Green Mountain Pet & Tack Supply

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A6

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/15/2020 at approximately 2343 hours, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling south bound on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh at a high rate of speed and pass another vehicle unsafely. Upon activation of the RADAR device, the vehicle was determined to be traveling 77 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle subsequently led Troopers on a pursuit reaching speeds of over 120 MPH.

The vehicle came to a stop at Green Mountain Pet & Tack Supply in the Town of Ferrisburgh, and the operator subsequently led Troopers on a foot pursuit into the woods. A K-9 track was conducted but the operator was not located at this time. The vehicle sustained no damage and several containers of alcohol were located within the vehicle.

This case remains under active investigation. Anybody with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

