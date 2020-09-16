Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303918

TROOPER: Kimberly Harvey

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 1800 hours

LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Keith L. Garrison

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received reports that Keith Garrison was engaging in conduct that caused damage to a vehicle as well as jumping into complainant’s vehicle to break the complainant’s phone causing damage to the vehicle as well. Troopers met with Keith Garrison on 9/15/2020 to issue a citation where Keith Garrison admitted to doing the following acts because he was highly intoxicated while at a friend’s house. He was issued a citation to appear at the Orange County Court Criminal Division on 10/28/2020 at 0800hrs to answer to the charges of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/28/2020 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A