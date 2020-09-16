Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303918
TROOPER: Kimberly Harvey
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 1800 hours
LOCATION: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Keith L. Garrison
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received reports that Keith Garrison was engaging in conduct that caused damage to a vehicle as well as jumping into complainant’s vehicle to break the complainant’s phone causing damage to the vehicle as well. Troopers met with Keith Garrison on 9/15/2020 to issue a citation where Keith Garrison admitted to doing the following acts because he was highly intoxicated while at a friend’s house. He was issued a citation to appear at the Orange County Court Criminal Division on 10/28/2020 at 0800hrs to answer to the charges of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/28/2020 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A