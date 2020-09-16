Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,728 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#:20A303918

TROOPER: Kimberly Harvey                                   

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 1800 hours 

LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Keith L. Garrison                        

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT  

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received reports that Keith Garrison was engaging in conduct that caused damage to a vehicle as well as jumping into complainant’s vehicle to break the complainant’s phone causing damage to the vehicle as well. Troopers met with Keith Garrison on 9/15/2020 to issue a citation where Keith Garrison admitted to doing the following acts because he was highly intoxicated while at a friend’s house. He was issued a citation to appear at the Orange County Court Criminal Division on 10/28/2020 at 0800hrs to answer to the charges of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/28/2020 0800 hours  

COURT: Orange County Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.