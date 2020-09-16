New Haven Barracks/ Resisting Arrest/ Disorderly Conduct/ Fugitive From Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020, 1719 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shelburne Rd., in the City of Shelburne
VIOLATIONS:
-Disorderly Conduct
-Resisting Arrest
-Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Mark Granger
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/15/2020 at approximately 1719 hours, Troopers noticed a possible citizen dispute and stopped to offer assistance. While assisting one of the individuals, another individual identified as Mark Granger (41) began engaging in loud, tumultuous, and threatening behavior in a public place during rush hour traffic.
When Troopers attempted to place Granger under arrest, he resisted.
Granger was placed under arrested and transported to the Shelburne Police Department for processing and later lodged at xxxx with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020, 0900 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.