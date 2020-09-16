Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Resisting Arrest/ Disorderly Conduct/ Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020, 1719 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shelburne Rd., in the City of Shelburne

VIOLATIONS:

-Disorderly Conduct

-Resisting Arrest

-Fugitive From Justice

 

ACCUSED: Mark Granger

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/15/2020 at approximately 1719 hours, Troopers noticed a possible citizen dispute and stopped to offer assistance. While assisting one of the individuals, another individual identified as Mark Granger (41) began engaging in loud, tumultuous, and threatening behavior in a public place during rush hour traffic.  

 

When Troopers attempted to place Granger under arrest, he resisted.

 

Granger was placed under arrested and transported to the Shelburne Police Department for processing and later lodged at xxxx  with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020, 0900 hours           

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

