WVDOT accepts bids for Berkeley Springs Bypass, Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge, other projects

The West Virginia Division of Highways continues to hold bid lettings remotely to move projects forward while protecting the public from COVID-19. Of the seven projects which received bids in the September 15, 2020 letting, four were Roads to Prosperity bond projects. The West Virginia Division of Highways is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

“There are some big, important projects in this bid letting, and there are some small, important projects too,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “We are using a balanced approach to stretch our funding as far as we can and move the whole system forward. Governor Justice asked us to make secondary roads a priority as we continue to improve the aging interstates and major bridge projects, and managing the entire system is exactly what we will continue to do.”

Projects which received bids in this letting are: