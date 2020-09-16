WVDOT accepts bids for Berkeley Springs Bypass, Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge, other projects

CHARLESTON, WV –The West Virginia Division of Highways continues to hold bid lettings remotely to move projects forward while protecting the public from COVID-19. Of the seven projects which received bids in the September 15, 2020 letting, four were Roads to Prosperity bond projects. The West Virginia Division of Highways is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
“There are some big, important projects in this bid letting, and there are some small, important projects too,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “We are using a balanced approach to stretch our funding as far as we can and move the whole system forward. Governor Justice asked us to make secondary roads a priority as we continue to improve the aging interstates and major bridge projects, and managing the entire system is exactly what we will continue to do.”
Projects which received bids in this letting are:
Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge (Roane County)
Berkeley Springs Bypass (Morgan County) *Roads to Prosperity Project
Kenova Signing (Wayne County)
Roach Church Bridge (Cabell County) *Roads to Prosperity Project
East Fork of 14 Mile Creek Bridge (Lincoln County)
Prichard Road (Cabell County) *Roads to Prosperity Project
Hundred to Pennsylvania State Line (Wetzel County) *Roads to Prosperity Project
“These projects make up just a part of our entire program,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “We have work continuing statewide, from paving, to slip repairs, to bridge deck replacements. We are paving with our own crews, doing purchase order paving, and larger contract paving jobs as well. We are catching up from years of underfunding, and we have work zones in places we haven’t seen them in ages. We ask that the public be patient in work zones; a few seconds could save your life or someone else’s.”
With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, WVDOT reminds the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; Phones down!”
You just read:
WVDOT accepts bids for Berkeley Springs Bypass, Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge, other projects
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.