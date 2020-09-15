Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portion of Hwy 108 between I-94 and Pelican Rapids closes tomorrow (Sept. 15, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Starting Wednesday, Sept. 16, motorists will encounter a short-term road closure and detour on a portion of Highway 108 between Interstate 94 and Pelican Rapids. Crews will repair a centerline culvert located east of I-94, between County Road 11 and County Road 21. Traffic will be detoured to County Road 11, County Road 28 and County Road 21.

The work is expected to be completed by Saturday, Sept. 19.

The work is part of a districtwide culvert improvement project in west central Minnesota to replace and repair 18 existing culverts along several Minnesota highways, including:

  • Highway 10, between Wadena and Glyndon, both directions
  • Highway 32, between Ulen and Highway 10 east of Hawley
  • Highway 34, west of Highway 59 near Dunvilla
  • Highway 108, between I-94 and Pelican Rapids
  • Highway 108, between Pelican Rapids and Dent
  • Highway 108, between Ottertail and Henning
  • Highway 113, west of Highway 71

With the exception of the upcoming Highway 108 closure, most of the project work is being conducted under traffic with alternating lane closures. The overall project is expected to be complete in October. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

