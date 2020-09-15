Night grinding scheduled to begin Monday between 14th and 15th streets in Cody

Concrete grinding is scheduled beginning Monday, Sept. 21, between 14th and 15th streets and between Beck and Alger avenues on the Sheridan Avenue concrete rehabilitation project in downtown Cody.

Night grinding hours are scheduled between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

"The contractor will complete all work today from 14th Street through 15th Street on the south half of Sheridan Avenue, except for some minor Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades on the southeast corner of 15th Street," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "The south intersection of 15th Street/Sheridan Avenue and the lane closure reopens to live traffic tonight."

Continued work by contractor S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette, includes replacement of concrete slabs, curb and gutter, double gutter, sidewalk and ADA upgrades around the corner from 17th Street to Sheridan Avenue in the eastbound lanes. "The west side of the Beck Avenue/17th Street intersection will remain closed for this work," Frost said.

During the $4.93 million Sheridan Avenue project, traffic is being carried on one lane in each direction on one side of the street, while work is being completed on the other half of the street.

Frost said the work zone speed limit is 20 mph, and left turns are not allowed through the work zone.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.