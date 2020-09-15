Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Get tips on preparing fish and game at Sept. 23 MDC program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Part of the appeal of hunting and fishing is the good-tasting table fare it provides.

People can learn more about how to prepare freshly harvested game and fish at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Outdoor Cooking: Building a Soda Can Stove.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept.23 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

At this program, MDC Naturalist Alex Holmes will provide tips on how to clean fish and game and how to prepare them for the table. In addition, Holmes will show how a few basic tools and empty soda cans are all that’s needed to build a fully functional and very light-weight and packable camp stove. Powered on common household ingredients, these types of stoves work great for boiling water when you’re on a camping trip. A list of required supplies will be e-mailed to participants prior to the program if they wish to build the stove during the program or they can just observe and build a soda can stove later.

This program is designed for ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174209

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

