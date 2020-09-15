New Haven Barracks/ Attempted Burglary/ Possessing Burglar's Tools
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502382
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 9/15/2020 mid-day
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gap Rd, Goshen
VIOLATIONS:
-Attempted Burglary
-Possessing Burglar’s Tools
ACCUSED: Sarah Runnion-Bareford
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: Chris Wyman
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/15/2020, at approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police New Haven barracks received a report of a suspicious woman later identified as Sarah Runnion-Bareford, entering a home in the Town of Goshen. When the residents of the home told Runnion-Bareford to leave, she displayed bolt cutters that she had on her person. Runnion-Bareford was last seen travelling north in a gray 2016 Mazda CX-5 bearing VT registration HDF 493. Runnion-Bareford is wanted for an arrest warrant out of Sullivan County, NY for failure to appear for a previous Theft charge. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Runnion-Bareford or the incident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Normile at the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks.
COURT ACTION: No
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
COURT: NA
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.