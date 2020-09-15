Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Attempted Burglary/ Possessing Burglar's Tools

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502382

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile                            

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 9/15/2020 mid-day

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gap Rd, Goshen

VIOLATIONS:

-Attempted Burglary

-Possessing Burglar’s Tools

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Runnion-Bareford                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

VICTIM: Chris Wyman

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/15/2020, at approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police New Haven barracks received a report of a suspicious woman later identified as Sarah Runnion-Bareford, entering a home in the Town of Goshen. When the residents of the home told Runnion-Bareford to leave, she displayed bolt cutters that she had on her person. Runnion-Bareford was last seen travelling north in a gray 2016 Mazda CX-5 bearing VT registration HDF 493. Runnion-Bareford is wanted for an arrest warrant out of Sullivan County, NY for failure to appear for a previous Theft charge.  Anyone with information on the whereabouts of  Runnion-Bareford or the incident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Normile at the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks.  

 

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE/TIME: NA           

COURT: NA

LODGED - LOCATION: NO   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

New Haven Barracks/ Attempted Burglary/ Possessing Burglar's Tools

