Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,824 in the last 365 days.

Election Signs Not Allowed in State Right of Way

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Contact:  Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-3265 

 

PIERRE, S.D –The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds the public that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way. 

“With election season upon us, election signs are showing up along the state’s roadways,” says Kristi Sandal, public information officer. “Illegal signs create a safety hazard and may distract motorists from seeing important regulatory or directional signing.” 

The use of right of way is reserved for official highway signage. All signs in the right of way that are not required for traffic control, as authorized by law (SDCL 31-28-14), are prohibited and will be removed by SDDOT crews as they see them or as they are reported. Attempts to contact the owner of the signs to pick them up will be made. 

Municipal ordinances regulating placement and removal of campaign signs within towns and cities do not have precedence over state jurisdiction and supervision of state highway rights of way within municipalities. 

-30-

https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Codified_Laws/DisplayStatute.aspx?Type=Statute&Statute=31-28-14

You just read:

Election Signs Not Allowed in State Right of Way

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.