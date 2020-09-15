Election Signs Not Allowed in State Right of Way

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-3265

PIERRE, S.D –The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds the public that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way.

“With election season upon us, election signs are showing up along the state’s roadways,” says Kristi Sandal, public information officer. “Illegal signs create a safety hazard and may distract motorists from seeing important regulatory or directional signing.”

The use of right of way is reserved for official highway signage. All signs in the right of way that are not required for traffic control, as authorized by law (SDCL 31-28-14), are prohibited and will be removed by SDDOT crews as they see them or as they are reported. Attempts to contact the owner of the signs to pick them up will be made.

Municipal ordinances regulating placement and removal of campaign signs within towns and cities do not have precedence over state jurisdiction and supervision of state highway rights of way within municipalities.

https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Codified_Laws/DisplayStatute.aspx?Type=Statute&Statute=31-28-14