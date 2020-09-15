Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s, Cherylyn Harley LeBon, Joins SCORE Board of Directors
SCORE is the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors.
I look forward to supporting SCORE's efforts in ensuring the success of small businesses and empowering small business owners with the tools and resources to survive and thrive in our economy.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China, announces their Partner, Cherlyn Harley LeBon, has joined the SCORE Board of Directors. SCORE is the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors.
— Cherylyn Harley LeBon, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Cherylyn Harley LeBon works with small businesses, government contractors, and non-profits across the country. She is a former senior executive at the Small Business Administration and former Senior Counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
"I am thrilled to join the SCORE Board of Directors. As a lawyer working with small businesses and entrepreneurs for the past twenty years, I look forward to supporting SCORE's efforts in ensuring the success of small businesses and empowering small business owners with the tools and resources to survive and thrive in our economy."
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops, and educational services to more than 260 chapters and 1,500 communities nationwide. In 2019, SCORE volunteers helped to create 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto, London, and China. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more info visit: www.DBLLawyers.com.
