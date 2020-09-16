Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Evans Garment Restoration of Kansas City acquires Arrow fire & water restoration

Evans Garment Restoration of Kansas City has announced that it has acquired the prestigious Arrow fire & water restoration.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evans Garment Restoration of Kansas City has announced that it has acquired the prestigious Arrow fire & water restoration. Arrow fire & water restoration, formerly a member of NARD, has serviced Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska since 1981. Arrow now joins industry leader, Evans Garment Restoration, which provides premium restoration services for clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather and suede, rugs, and specialty textiles & electronics that have been exposed to water and smoke.

The “High-tech” but gentle process can only be completed in specialty restoration plants by specially trained staff using Evans quality management system. Evans Garment Restoration is one of a few in the entire United States with the demonstrated ability to deliver by using Artificial Intelligence, data, and the most innovative patented processes. The company will continue to provide service to parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska using the franchisee tag Evans Garment Restoration by Arrow.

“When Insurance companies partner with Evans to serve their customers, they expect nothing short of perfection,” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration. “That means we can only add the very best to our Franchise family and Arrow is another one of the most prestigious textile restoration companies in the midwest.”

