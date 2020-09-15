Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Public Hearing: John Manzi Critical Area Permit Application- September 15, 2020 @ 6:00 PM

When

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

6:00 PM

Event Details

DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management (OCRM) will hold a virtual public hearing for the proposed John Manzi Critical Area Permit application, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 @ 6:00 PM.

This event is being held virtually using an online platform in a live-event setting. This platform allows public involvement in DHEC’s permitting process while following local and state guidelines for social distancing and avoiding large group gatherings. Interested persons can join the events remotely using a phone or computer.

Register

Access to each event will open at 5:30 pm on the day of the event.  Early log-in is encouragedAn access link and instructions on how to join by phone or computer will be available on this page at that time.

 

