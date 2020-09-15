SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ FALSE REPORTING OF STOLEN VEHICLE

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B302973

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: False Reporting

ACCUSED: Cory Saddlemire

AGE:39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/05/20 Vermont State Police received a complaint from Cory Saddlemire that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway. Before it had been reported stolen in Vermont, the vehicle was located by New York State Police where it had been crashed and left on the roadway in the town of Pittstown, NY. Due to investigation and the assistance of NYSP, it was discovered that the vehicle in fact was not stolen. Saddlemire was subsequently issued a citation for False Reporting and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on November 30, 2020 to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 30, 2020 @ 0815AM

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

