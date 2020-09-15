Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,821 in the last 365 days.

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ FALSE REPORTING OF STOLEN VEHICLE

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302973

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange                             

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: False Reporting

 

ACCUSED: Cory Saddlemire                                              

AGE:39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/05/20 Vermont State Police received a complaint from Cory Saddlemire that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway. Before it had been reported stolen in Vermont, the vehicle was located by New York State Police where it had been crashed and left on the roadway in the town of Pittstown, NY. Due to investigation and the assistance of NYSP, it was discovered that the vehicle in fact was not stolen. Saddlemire was subsequently issued a citation for False Reporting and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on November 30, 2020 to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 30, 2020 @ 0815AM           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ FALSE REPORTING OF STOLEN VEHICLE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.