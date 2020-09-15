SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ FALSE REPORTING OF STOLEN VEHICLE
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B302973
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: False Reporting
ACCUSED: Cory Saddlemire
AGE:39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/05/20 Vermont State Police received a complaint from Cory Saddlemire that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway. Before it had been reported stolen in Vermont, the vehicle was located by New York State Police where it had been crashed and left on the roadway in the town of Pittstown, NY. Due to investigation and the assistance of NYSP, it was discovered that the vehicle in fact was not stolen. Saddlemire was subsequently issued a citation for False Reporting and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on November 30, 2020 to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 30, 2020 @ 0815AM
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE
