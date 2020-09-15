Rutland Barracks - Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403563

TROOPER: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 12-13, 2020

LOCATION: Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: John Ciejko

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

ACCUSED: Suspect unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: September 13, 2020, Troopers were notified of a reported burglary which likely occurred sometime the previous evening at a residence located in Poultney, Vermont. Forced entry was made or attempted in multiple buildings and several yard machines, such as chainsaws and trimmers were taken as well as miscellaneous hand tools.

This case is currently under investigation.

While not guaranteed against a highly motivated person, taking proactive steps to safeguard personal property, such as active monitoring camera systems, documenting serial numbers, installing motion detectors with lighting, and placing locks on doors and windows to include garages, sheds, and outbuildings, will deter theft and help identify those involved.

As a general caution to the public, when purchasing items from Facebook marketplace, Craigslist, or other personal advertisements, be skeptical. Many of the thefts and burglaries investigated by law enforcement are carried out not because someone really needs a chainsaw or a trimmer, but because they want quick cash for other enterprises.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is encouraged to contact Trooper Colburn with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

