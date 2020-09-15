Mann Eye Welcomes Esteemed Retina Specialist to the Family
Meet Dr. Amir Mohsenin
As a clinician-scientist, I'm able to see disease from more than one angle, understanding disease processes at the molecular level. This unique vantage point provides a more complete picture.”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you get when you combine high intellect and awarded research and teaching skills with a warm, approachable personality and a great bedside manner? Mann Eye Institute’s newest clinical team member, that’s what. Meet Dr. Amir Mohsenin, a retina specialist who will see patients in Houston beginning in October.
— Dr. Amir Mohsenin
Meet Dr. Mohsenin
Dr. Mohsenin has a rich medical heritage. Both his parents are physicians (a pulmonologist and a psychiatrist). After completing undergraduate work at the University of Pennsylvania with a major in economics and a minor in chemistry, young Amir decided that his love for science and medicine was worth leaning into.
Originally from Connecticut, Dr. Mohsenin made the life-changing decision to pursue his medical degree in the Lone Star State, entering the esteemed dual MD/PhD program at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston on a full scholarship. There he met his wife, a native of Houston. After completing his residency in ophthalmology at Yale University School of Medicine and a rigorous fellowship in Vitreoretinal Surgery at the world-famous Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Dr. Mohsenin happily returned to Texas to start his career.
Once a Longhorn, always a Longhorn, he accepted a teaching position at the McGovern Medical School at UT Health Science Center in Houston. Here, Dr. Mohsenin was able to teach, conduct important research in the development of new treatments for macular degeneration and take care of patients in the clinic as well. “I’m fortunate to have trained at some very good places with amazing mentors,” said Dr. Mohsenin. “I look forward to bringing my knowledge, passion and experience to Mann Eye Institute.”
Mann Eye Committed to Caring For Eyes in Every Season
At Mann Eye, they’re always on the lookout for ways to strategically expand their services to better serve their loyal family of patients. Dr. Mohsenin is just the specialist they’ve been looking for to build a world-class retina program, bringing advanced diagnostics and treatments for patients dealing with retina issues.
“As a clinician-scientist, I am able to see disease from more than one angle,” he said. “My PhD training in biochemistry and molecular biology allows me to understand disease processes at the molecular level. I believe this is a unique vantage point that provides a more complete picture of the patient’s condition and is beneficial for their care.”
As an awarded teacher (the 2019 Outstanding Clinical Faculty Award recipient in UT Health Science Center’s Ophthalmology department), Dr. Mohsenin always taught his medical students and ophthalmology resident trainees to put their patients first. “It’s important to spend adequate time with each patient so that they understand not only their treatment but their condition,” he said.
Dr. Mohsenin may even look a little bit familiar to some of you because he’s spent his fair share of time in front of a camera, serving as UT Houston medical school’s expert for ophthalmology. He has been featured on KPRC Channel 2 News, Channel 11 News, Fox 26 News and Telemundo. Check out his appearance on Channel 2 News when he was the first surgeon in Houston to implant a life-changing retinal prosthesis. And how about that time he helped us all get through spring allergy season in this segment on Fox News Channel 26?
When he’s not saving sight or teaching the next generation of ophthalmologists, Dr. Mohsenin enjoys spending time with his family and playing tennis. His son is an accomplished chess player and they attend tournaments together. Dr. Mohsenin and his wife also have a two-year-old daughter.
See Life Better in Every Stage of Life
Since 1977, Mann Eye Institute has been helping Texans See Life Better. Generations of families have trusted them with their vision. From designer eyewear and comprehensive eye care to Advanced LASIK, modern cataract surgery, Active Life Lenses, management of eye disease and the latest in dry eye treatment options, Mann Eye Institute is a trusted resource for all things eyes. For more information, call Mann Eye Institute at 800.MY.VISION (698-4746) or visit them online.
