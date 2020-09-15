Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,821 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Urges Full Fifth Cir­cuit to Pre­vent Fed­er­al Gov­ern­ment from Grant­i­ng Pri­vate Enti­ties the Abil­i­ty to Tax States

Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a petition with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, urging the entire court to rehear a case involving the legality of a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule delegating power to a private entity to impose taxes on States. The rule requires states to reimburse health-insurance companies for a tax known as the health-insurer premium fee (HIPF), which was created by the Affordable Care Act.   

A federal district court in Fort Worth ruled in favor of Texas, allowing it and other States in the lawsuit to recover over $450 million from the federal government. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit ruled that the States’ lawsuit was time-bared, even though the CMS rule did not affect the States until 2015. If allowed to stand, the court’s previous decision would allow the federal government to grant unlawful powers to private entities merely by instructing the entities to wait six years before using its newly delegated power.

Read a copy of the filing here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Urges Full Fifth Cir­cuit to Pre­vent Fed­er­al Gov­ern­ment from Grant­i­ng Pri­vate Enti­ties the Abil­i­ty to Tax States

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.