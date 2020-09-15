Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alice Aspen March of The Attention Factor® to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention is our primary need. The attention we receive is the root cause of our feelings and our behavior.

Alice Aspen March is known as an inspirational author, motivational speaker and creator of The Attention Factor®.

She has written about attention for over 30 years, giving presentations, workshops, keynotes with diverse groups worldwide. She's also served on Panels and been appointed to serve on National Committees because her work is innovative and valuable for everyone she meets.

The Attention Factor® gives tools and insights to businesses, organizations and families, promoting healthier, less stressful environments wherever she goes.

Alice has realized that her work is innovative, relates to all ages and she is forever asked, “Why Haven't We Heard This Before?”

She has discovered that attention is dimensional, everyone can feel it, see it, hear it, sense it.

Alice has been told that her work changes lives 24/7 in workplaces, families, in relationships in hospitals, in schools, wherever people are.

Close Up Radio will feature Alice Aspen March in an interview with Jim Masters on September 16th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on The Attention Factor, visit www.theattentionfactor.com

Alice Aspen March of The Attention Factor® to be Featured on Close Up Radio

