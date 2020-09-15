Governor issues statement on Hispanic Heritage Month

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued the following statement upon the commencement of Hispanic Heritage Month, which this year runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15:

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate our faith, our history and our progress toward a more inclusive and equitable world. New Mexico is a proudly multicultural state, and our Hispanic heritage is woven into so much of who we are – our rich acequia and land grant communities, our contributions to literature and the arts, our leadership in business and commerce and civics. New Mexico’s Hispanic heritage has helped to define the American experience.

“Our diversity is a source of strength and can be a wellspring of unity. This month, it is also, in particular, a point of pride, and I join all New Mexicans in celebrating our Hispanic roots and our relentless commitment to building a future with equality of opportunity for all.”

Declaración del gobierno reconociendo el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

“El Mes de la Herencia Hispana es un tiempo para celebrar nuestra fe, nuestra historia y nuestro progreso hacia un mundo más inclusivo y equitativo. Nuevo México es un estado orgullosamente multicultural, y nuestra herencia hispana está entretejida en mucho de lo que somos – nuestras ricas acequias y comunidades con concesiones de tierras, nuestras contribuciones a la literatura y las artes, nuestro liderazgo en los negocios y el comercio, y nuestro liderazgo cívico. La herencia hispana de Nuevo México ha ayudado a definir la experiencia americana.

“Nuestra diversidad es una fuente de fuerza y puede ser un manantial de unidad. Este mes en particular es también un punto de orgullo, y me uno a todos los nuevomexicanos en la celebración de nuestras raíces hispanas y nuestro compromiso incesante para construir un futuro con igualdad de oportunidades para todos”.