Arrest Made in Voyeurism and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Minor Offenses: 1000 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announced an arrest has been made in reference to Voyeurism and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Minor offenses that occurred on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.
At approximately 4:00 pm, the suspect unlawfully used a cell phone to record underneath a minor’s skirt at the listed location.
On Monday, September 14, 2020, 29 year-old Abdul Muhammad, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Voyeurism and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse of a Minor.