Prairie Grass Cafe Adds Hospital Grade Air Filtration System
Prairie Grass Cafe adds Steril-Aire to all the heating and air conditioning units for the safety and protection of guests and staff.
We want our guests to breathe easy when dining and these UVC Lighting Systems kill more than 99% of viruses.”NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, IL 60062; 847-205-4433) has installed a hospital-grade air filtration system by Steril-Aire in all the restaurant’s heating and air conditioning units for the safety and protection of its guests and staff.
“We want our guests to breathe easy when dining and these UVC Lighting Systems kill more than 99% of viruses,” co-chef/owner Sarah Stegner said. “The trust and loyalty of our guests’ do not go unappreciated and we are doing everything we know in order to ensure their good health.”
The Prairie Grass team is also committed to following all the guidelines and more!
• All employees are wearing masks, shields, and gloves
• Social Distancing & Tables 6 feet plus apart from the back of the chair.
• Tables are sanitized between table turnovers.
• Guests are required to wear masks when not eating.
• Limit seating capacity to allow for social distancing.
• Offer drive-through and curbside take out.
• Ask customers to wait in their cars or away from the establishment while waiting to pick up food or when waiting to be seated. Inform customers of food pickup and dining protocols on the business’ website and on posted signs.
• Discourage crowded waiting areas by using phone calls.
Prairie Grass Cafe is family owned and operated by George Bumbaris and his daughter Christina Loumis and Sarah Stegner and her husband Rohit Nambiar, working together to make every aspect of the dining experience excellent and safe.
Participation in “Let’s Talk Women Chefs”
Chef Stegner is involved with the Chicago James Beard Foundation “Let’s Talk” Forum which seventeen Chicago women restaurateurs belong. The intent of Let’s Talk is city-level forums to support each other, take collective action, and survive this crisis together. Let’s Talk has connected 150 women restaurateurs nationwide.
In Connection with Let’s Talk, Prairie Grass Cafe is offering To-Go packages with other women chefs
Moving ahead into the month of October, Prairie Grass Cafe will provide some exciting packages, including a program involving other Chicago area women chefs. Signature items from other restaurants will be available at Prairie Grass Cafe and Prairie Grass food will be available at partner restaurants. Further details will be forthcoming.
About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433), co-owned by chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris, supports Chicago’s Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe, on Twitter at twitter.com/SarahStegner, and on Instagram at instagram.com/prairiegrasscafe/.
About National Eat Local Day, September 22
National Eat Local Day was founded by Chef Sarah Stegner and Cindy Kurman to encourage the public to prepare a totally locally sourced menu at home as well as restaurateurs and chefs to provide at least one totally locally sourced menu item at their restaurants on September 22.
Our hope is that we can work together to raise awareness of the importance of supporting our local sustainable farms. We hope to increase the flow of local sustainable food to our tables across the country in order to protect our farmlands and ensure their success so future generations have access.
