Prairie Grass Cafe Adds Hospital Grade Air Filtration System

Sarah Stegner, co-chef/co-owner, Prairie Grass Cafe. Photo by Cindy Kurman Prairie Grass Cafe tables are at least 6 feet apart to assure proper social disting. Prairie Grass Cafe logo Steril Aire logo Prairie Grass Cafe exterior. Photo credit: Cindy Kurman

Prairie Grass Cafe adds Steril-Aire to all the heating and air conditioning units for the safety and protection of guests and staff.

We want our guests to breathe easy when dining and these UVC Lighting Systems kill more than 99% of viruses.” — Sarah Stegner, co-executive chef and owner, Prairie Grass Cafe