Rachel’s Virtual Dance Extravaganza Sept. 19 features Devin Marie’s song “Stronger”, raises funds to fight youth cancer

Rachel Antorino is the inspiration behind Rachel's Dance for the Cure Devin Marie's song "Stronger" is featured in Rachel's Dance Extravaganza

Everyone is invited to post video dancing to the song using hashtag #StrongerForRachel; videos to be broadcast during the event

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd Annual Rachel's Dance Extravaganza is going to be held virtually on Saturday, September 19, the National Day of Dance. The public, including amateur and professional dancers, young and old, are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing to all or part of the song, using the hashtag #StrongerForRachel.Those who don’t want to post their video on social media can email the video or a link to the video to strongerforrachel@gmail.com.View the live virtual streaming event, Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Devin Marie’s YouTube channel The event producers will create a giant video collage to be broadcast during the fundraiser. People can download “Stronger” and create a dance video using the song as the background. Proceeds will go to Rachel’s Dance for the Cure . The song is available on major streaming services including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play , YouTube, Amazon Music, and SoundCloud.Rachel’s Dance for the Cure was started by Aimee Antorino in 2018 after her daughter Rachel lost her battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is one of the most lethal blood cancers that takes more than 10,000 lives in the U.S. each year. Only about one in four AML patients survives five years after diagnosis, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma SocietyDevin Marie is asking all her fans and followers to participate in this virtual streaming event to learn more about this disease and how to help fight it—and to join this virtual dance party and keep Rachel’s memory and smile alive. Devin Marie believes that this is an important cause and wants to use her ever-widening voice (she was recently featured in a Doritos“Amplify Black Voices TV commercial during the BET Awards broadcast) to encourage people across the nation to participate in the Dance Extravaganza and support the organization’s efforts.“The goal of the event is to celebrate Rachel's life and we hope to raise more money for pediatric cancer, specifically the families currently battling the disease,” she said. “I've had people reach out from all over donating, inquiring about Rachel's story, and submitting videos. People can continue to submit videos. To help people feel more comfortable posting themselves, I have been dancing to “Stronger” in various costumes. She also is selling “Stronger” merchandise on her website, https://devinmariemusic.net . All proceeds are being donated to Rachel's Dance For the Cure.Devin Marie noted that September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, so the entire month of September is significant to the organization and makes the fundraiser that much more pertinent. The event will feature “Stronger”, speeches from the organization, doctors, and Rachel's friends and family, and various video submissions.About Devin MarieSinger-songwriter Devin Marie is known as a member of the popular Christian Rock/Pop band Pursuing JC. The band is known for astonishing audiences—their talent and professionalism are well beyond what one would expect at such a young age. The band also includes her brother, singer-songwriter Jordan Simpson.Devin Marie is passionate about writing music and hopes to become known, not just as a writer and performer, but also as a voice for those people who struggle to find their way through their own personal issues.Despite her immense talent, Devin Marie has had to struggle to truly find her voice. “When I first joined Pursuing JC, I had zero self-confidence and I was very new to my faith, so I started right off the bat outside of my comfort zone,” she recalls. “Because of this, I really didn’t have a choice but to either let my fear get the best of me or learn how to channel that and bring it as positive energy into my performances. Over the years I have come to realize that I have the power to impact people so positively through music and now it’s all I want to do.”To learn more about Devin Marie and listen to her latest songs, please visit https://devinmariemusic.net . To arrange for bookings and appearances, please contact Executive Producer Jim McElwaine at jimmcelwaine@gmail.com.Follow Devin Marie:• On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/devinmariemusic/ • On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/devinmariemusic/ • On Tik Tok at https://vm.tiktok.com/JeKLdau/ # # #Editor’s note: To arrange for media interviews and appearances, please contact Kurman Communications, Inc. by telephone at (312) 543-3928 or by email at team@kurman.com.

