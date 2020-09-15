Watford City Drivers License Office relocated to the McKenzie County Courthouse

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will reopen the Driver License office in Watford City beginning on Wednesday, September 16. The office has been relocated to the McKenzie County Courthouse, 201 5th St NW in Watford City.

The office will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month from 9:40 a.m. until 3:40 p.m. Appointments are necessary as no walk in services will be provided. To make an appointment go to dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.

A list of other driver license office locations can be found on the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s website at www.dot.nd.gov.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many driver license items that can be done online and your license will be mailed to you.

Driver License items you can do online: