AI, Machine Learning Make Inroads in UK Email Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK email marketers are beginning to embrace artificial intelligence and machine learning to help them send more personalised and valuable email, but many are stymied by cost and lack of knowledge, according to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in UK Email Marketing: The State of Play, a new study from Holistic Email Marketing in partnership with technology solutions providers Liveclicker and Sailthru.

The study establishes benchmarks showing how marketers are using AI/ML for greater efficiency and higher customer response and whether they are satisfied with their results or taking a “wait and see” approach.

“For example, 63% of survey respondents use AI to improve engagement, but 45% still note an internal lack of understanding of AI benefits.”

It also reveals opportunities where marketers – and technology vendors – can close knowledge and experience gaps to get the greatest use from AI and ML.

Representatives from Holistic, Liveclicker and Sailthru will discuss the report and its findings during a webinar at 16.30 BST (11.30 ET) on the 30th September. Register for the webinar and download a copy of the report.

Why marketers should care about AI and ML

"Marketers gave us some surprising findings about how they think about and use AI and

machine learning," says Kath Pay, Holistic Email Marketing’s CEO. "We are encouraged to see they generally see the value of AI/ML in driving better results for their brands.

"However, we are concerned that cost, ease of implementation and use and the resulting ROI might be holding many back from exploring AI and ML in greater depth."

“This report uncovers the value of AI to improve engagement with customers over email. AI is a powerful new technology, but it doesn’t have to be complicated to implement. Email is an excellent channel to start testing the value of AI-driven content,” said Gretchen Scheiman, VP of marketing at Liveclicker.

“AI marketing has the potential to deliver excellent return on investment, and more marketers will realise this potential as they test and improve their AI approach" said Kristine Lowery, director of marketing at Sailthru. "This report shows the opportunity that lies ahead as more marketers understand how AI can be used to increase a number of key performance metrics.”

Top 3 findings showing how marketers view and implement AI/ML

1. UK marketers are using AI/ML to solve their personalisation and data analysis challenges.

Among marketers who already use some form of AI/ML in their email marketing aim, 63% said they want to drive better engagement with customers. Other reasons included making faster data-driven decisions (35%), optimising testing and sending (35%) and optimising lifecycle and sequenced messaging (34%).



2. Lack of knowledge about the technology and costs are the main factors hindering wider adoption of AI/ML.

The top three hurdles to implementing AI/ML include lack of understanding (45%), cost (43%) and perceived difficulty (34%). Providing ROI and getting buy-in from business leaders and the marketing team are other barriers.



3. Marketers are positive on the ROI of AI/ML, but satisfaction varies according to the metrics used to measure success.

Among experienced marketers, 56% said the ROI was acceptable, while 21% said it was high and 23% said it was either low or too low. But we found that marketers were often measuring ROI by engagement (opens and clicks) rather than conversion or customer-focused metrics.



Learn more: To discover more findings and the opportunities that the current state of AI/ML implementation offers marketers and the technology providers who serve them, download a free copy of the report, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in UK Email Marketing: The State of Play.

