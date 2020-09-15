MTI AMERICA NAMES TIM HASSETT-SALLEY VP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

TIM HASSETT-SALLEY JOINS MTI AMERICA AS VP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

POMPANO BEACH, FL, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America is proud to announce the addition of Tim Hassett-Salley as Vice President of Business Development.

In his new role, Hassett-Salley will use his 25 years of experience in the Workers Compensation and Disability Management industry to forge new relationships and opportunities within MTI’s integrated healthcare solutions.

Hassett-Salley joins MTI America from the Workers Compensation Research Institute (WCRI), where he developed and maintained multiple stakeholder groups and developed new service provider and employer members. In addition to several leadership positions, Tim is a licensed psychotherapist and served as an adjunct faculty member of the Counseling Department in the Graduate School of Education at Bridgewater State University. He has also presented at many conferences and institutions within the workers compensation industry.

About MTI America
MTI America is a privately held, workers compensation company that has served as a trusted healthcare partner for nearly 30 years. MTI delivers integrated ancillary medical solutions such as physical medicine, home health, diagnostics, dental, audiology, durable medical equipment, transportation, and language services. MTI provides critical clinical care oversight while ensuring exceptional customer service. MTI is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida with offices in Tempe, Arizona and Deerfield Beach, Florida. For more information, visit mtiamerica.com

